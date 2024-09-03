MSC Boxship Becomes Third in 2024 to Lose Boxes Overboard off South Africa



For the third time this winter season, a containership has lost boxes overboard and incurred damage due to stormy weather off South Africa. The South African Maritime Safety conducted an aerial survey after an MSC ship lost approximately 46 containers overboard last Wednesday, August 28, while in the Eastern Cape region.

MSC Antonia (85,760 dwt) encountered what SAMSA describes as “bad wintry weather conditions,” along the coast while transiting the Indian Ocean. The vessel was approximately 29 nautical miles northeast of Port Saint Johns, South Africa. The ship which is registered in Liberia is 997 feet (304 meters) in length with a capacity of 7,000 TEU.

The initial survey shows that approximately 46 containers were believed to have been lost into the ocean. In addition, approximately 305 containers were damaged but remained aboard the vessel. The containership which was sailing from Colombo, Sri Lanka bound for New York diverted. As of September 2, it is on the dock in Cape Town.

AMSA reports that the ship will undergo a comprehensive assessment and necessary repairs. The vessel is expected to offload the damaged containers and secure the stacks. Insurance surveyors have also arrived.

As part of the effort, an aerial survey was undertaken along the coast. On Friday, AMSA and the insurance surveyors spotted as many as 19 containers in the ocean in the Eastern Cape region. Safety warnings have been issued.

AMSA is currently unable to identify if the containers in the ocean are from the MSC vessel or possibly the CMA CGM Belem which also reported a loss of approximately 99 containers on August 17. The vessel registered in Malta first sought refuge at Maputo Bay but was later redirected to Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth). The vessel’s AIS signal shows that it has been at the container terminal since August 22 while the damaged boxes are removed and the containers are stabilized.