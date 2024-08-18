CMA CGM Vessel on MV Losses 99 Containers During Storm off South Africa

For the second time in approximately a month, one of CMA CGM’s large containerships, the newly inaugurated CMA CMG Belem (13,000 TEU) has lost boxes overboard in storms off South Africa. Industry observers had noted that the large boxships would encounter difficult weather on the Cape of Good Hope route as they divert from the normal routing through the Red Sea.

The South Africa Maritime Safety Authority received a report from the containership that it has lost as many as 99 containers off the east coast of South Africa. The incident happened on Thursday, August 15, with SAMSA saying it had also been informed there was a “significant stowage collapse,” and that the vessel was seeking a port of refuge.

“The vessel had initially sought refuge at Maputo Bay. However, after further assessment, the decision was made to redirect the ship to Qheberha (Port Elizabeth). The CMA CGM Belem is currently slow steaming towards Port of Ngqura, with an expected time of arrival on August 18, 2024,” said SAMSA.

Given the size of the vessel, 145,650 dwt with a length of 1,102 feet (336 meters) and a draft of 48.5 feet (14.8 meters), SAMSA said the Port of Ngqura terminal is the only one in local area suitable for the vessel. The vessel’s AIS signal shows that as of late on Sunday she had arrived in the Port Elizabeth anchorage. CMA CGM has not issued a statement, but it is likely undergoing a full damage assessment at the moment.

“Stowage collapses have been confirmed, and the affected containers will need to be discharged at a container port facility upon arrival,” according to SAMSA.

The vessel which is registered in Malta, was delivered to the French company in late June. It is the fifth of six dual-fuel LNG vessels built by CSSC’s Hudong-Zhonghua yard under its latest contract CMA CGM. The vessel sailed from Qingdao, China on July 18, making stops at three additional Chinese ports and Singapore. It is bound for Rio de Janeiro and Santos, Brazil, where it was due at the beginning of September.

A month ago, on July 9, the ultra-large container vessel CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin (18,000 TEU), also reportedly lost up to 40 containers in the same region of the South African Indian Ocean area, while also sailing past the country from Asia to Europe. The vessel put into Algoa Bay and finally resumed its trip on July 16.