MPC Containers Becomes Lead Customer for Synthetic Marine Diesel

MPCC views the synthetic fuel as a transition for current ships and a pilot for its new methanol-fueled containerships (MPCC)

As the search continues for new alternative fuels to contribute to the decarbonization of shipping, Norway’s MPC Container Ships has entered into a future contract with Germany’s Ineratec for a new synthetic marine diesel oil for its ships. Ineratec, which is developed power-to-liquid applications for other segments of the transportation sector, is looking to build demand as it works to develop its production capacities.

The company’s synthetic Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) is made from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen. Due to its drop-in compatibility, the company reports that its synthetic MDO can directly replace conventional fossil fuels used today by existing vessels. Production and delivery of the new fuel are expected to start in 2024.

“While there will be a variety of different fuels in the future, the synthetic MDO produced by Ineratec is of particular relevance as it can be used both in conventional combustion engines on our existing vessels and as pilot fuel for our methanol-powered newbuildings,” said Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships.

Based in Norway, MPC specializes in smaller containerships used for intra-regional trading. The company currently has a fleet of 63 vessels ranging in size between a capacity of 1,200 and 4,256 TEU. The company last year announced plans to build a new generation of 1,300 TEU vessels that will be fueled by methanol while it is also expanding its conventional fleet. Two months ago, work began at HJ Shipbuilding (the former Hanjin) in South Korea to build the first of four 5,500 TEU vessels.

MPC Container Ships’ agreement with Ineratec is seen as a kickstart toward building demand for synthetic diesel in the shipping sector. Under the agreement, Ineratec will begin supplying the fuel in 2024.

"In order to make a sustainable future with e-fuels possible, Ineratec is acquiring partners all around the world. Following projects that target the production of sustainable aviation fuel, car fuel, and sustainable chemicals, we are really happy to partner with MPCC to bring a sustainable product into the shipping industry,” said Philipp Engelkamp, CCO of Ineratec.

Ineratec has started the manufacturing phase for its first plant to be located in Frankfurt, Germany where the majority of the sustainable fuel will be produced. After the commissioning phase, the plant will deliver up to 3.5 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel, marine diesel, and synthetic chemicals. Later, the German company expects to ramp up e-fuel production at additional sites worldwide.

