More Woes for Tasmania's Ferries: Newbuild Goes Adrift in a Storm

Just days after it emerged that the brand-new Spirit of Tasmania IV will be transferred to Scotland and laid up, sister ship Spirit of Tasmania V broke loose from its outfitting quay at the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) shipyard due to high winds.

On Friday evening, severe "hurricane-force" winds tore the ferry off the dock and sent it drifting towards the opposite wharf. Luckily, the presence of a tug and two barges between the vessel and the quayside prevented serious damage to the hull. Reported weather conditions at Rauma at the time of the casualty included wind speeds of up to 65 knots.

Spirit of Tasmania operator TT-Line said in a statement that the ferry is floating, safe and secure with every action possible being taken to protect her. “A detailed assessment of any damage is just not possible at this stage, but it appears there has been no breach to the hull,” said Kym Sayers, Spirit of Tasmania acting CEO.

She added that there are three tugs currently alongside Spirit of Tasmania V, and as soon as wind conditions are suitable, the vessel will be returned and secured to the layup berth at RMC.

"The good news is that the vessel has not been transferred to Tasmanian ownership at this stage, so the risk remains with the Finnish boatbuilder," Tasmanian Minister for Transport Eric Abetz told local media.

RMC had earlier released a statement stating that nobody was injured in the incident and there were no known leaks or other environmental damage, a situation that was prevented by advance preparations for the storm the previous day. In anticipation of the heavy weather, the company had assembled an emergency team, called a tug to the scene and doubled up mooring lines.

When completed, the 212-meter car and passenger ferry will serve the ports of Geelong and Devonport on Australia’s Bass Strait, a route known for its challenging sea conditions. The ship was launched in July this year and is currently in outfitting. The ferry, which will have a capacity of 1,800 passengers and a lifespan of 25 years, is expected to be delivered in the last quarter of next year.

Hirmumyrskylukemiin yltynyt Lyly-myrsky irrotti laiturista Rauman RMC-telakalla rakennettavan Spirit of Tasmania V -autolautan.

Edes myrskyköydet ja hinausproomut eivät pystyneet pitämään alusta paikallaan.

Kuva: #RaumaMarineConstructions#myrsky #Raumahttps://t.co/RlJaabLXny pic.twitter.com/EZ9AdtuaAT — Tero Tuominen (@TeroTweet) November 2, 2024

Sister ship Spirit of Tasmania IV was delivered in September, but unfortunately cannot begin operations because of multiyear delays in the construction of a dock in Devonport, Australia. The ferry will be transferred to Leith, Scotland where she will be laid up for at least two months to avoid the harsh Baltic winter in Finland. TT-Line said it is still assessing its options for the vessel, which could include the possibility of leasing to a third party.

When both ships finally enter service, they will replace two aging hulls, Spirit of Tasmania I and II. The two new ships will significantly increase the passenger, vehicle and freight capacity on the route.