More Cruise Lines Are Going Adult-Only

While a segment of cruising has been devoted to the adult-only travel market, it is expanding to more cruise lines as a possible response to the increasingly amusement-laden cruise ships. Going against the trend of marketing multi-generational cruises, several additional cruise lines have announced plans to transition into adults-only cruises.

Mostly adult-only cruising has been limited to smaller ships and luxury brands, such as Viking, which has always been adult-only in keeping with its positioning of being a “thinking man’s” cruise experience. Viking highlights its focus on cultural aspects of its destinations with museums and other enlightening visits while in port. Aboard its ships, which are 47,000 to 54,000 gross tons and under 1,000 passengers, there are no water parks, rope courses, or other amusements, and even no casino. Limiting its marketing to adults-only was a natural extension of its positioning.

Virgin Voyages adopted an adults-only policy when it launched its cruise line, which again was aligned with the persona of Virgin. The company said its research indicated that the target audience wanted to relax in an adult environment, and so it limited passengers to being 18 years or older. It has highlighted the multi-generational opportunity for families with young adults while continuing to maintain its minimum age, making it one of the few operators of larger ships to be adults-only.

Premium cruise line Oceania Cruises reported in January 2026 that it was transitioning its current fleet of eight mid-sized cruise ships (plus four under construction) to adults-only, welcoming only passengers 18 years or older. While children had been a small part of its business, mostly with multi-generational bookings, it conducted extensive research. Oceania reported that the feedback from repeat passengers, travel partners, and new-to-brand guests showed that they valued the serene atmosphere, sophisticated service, and unhurried pace on its ships. They said these attributes were highly sought after and valued by mature, affluent travelers, fueling its decision to transition to adults-only.

UK-based Marella Cruises, part of TUI Group, is converting a second cruise ship with new features for adults-only cruising (Marella)

Demand for adults-only cruises continues to grow, says Chris Hackney, CEO of the UK-based line Marella Cruises. The line began its adults-only cruises in 2019 when it introduced its new ship, the Marella Explorer 2 (71,500 gross ton ex. Celebrity Century), with a passenger capacity of 1,800.

Today, the brand has five medium-sized cruise ships for the UK market. This summer it is marketing the Marella Discovery (69,500 gross tons) as adult-only from Cyprus, but it will return to the family market in the winter of 2026-2027.

Marella reports it is taking adult-only to the next step for its winter 2027 program with the conversion of its cruise ship Marella Discovery 2. Built in 1995 as Royal Caribbean’s first Legend of the Seas, the cruise ship is 69,500 gross tons with accommodations for 1,800 passengers. It joined Marella in 2017 and has been offering all-inclusive, family-friendly cruising.

Hackney highlights that the company is investing in four new onboard concepts aboard Marella Discovery 2 to enhance the adults-only experience. The four new spaces, which will replace the kids-only spaces onboard the ship, introduce a speakeasy, an escape room, a karaoke room, and an arts and crafts area. The line is also introducing a new itinerary that includes Agadir in Morocco, as well as Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote.

Another UK cruise line, Ambassador Cruise Line, also reports that starting in 2027 all of its itineraries will be adult-only. The company had previously alternated between itineraries marketed as multi-generational and others as adults-only.

P&O Cruises, however, which had been operating adults-only on its two smaller cruise ships – the 84,000 gross ton Arcadia and 76,000 gross ton Aurora – announced that starting in December 2026, it will be offering some multi-generational cruises on those two ships. The ships will have more limited offerings for children versus its other ships, but it will accept children on its smaller ships.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The expansion of adults-only cruising is not limited to the UK market. It has even reached Carnival Cruise Line. While best known for its “fun ships” and its broad appeal product well-suited to multi-generational experiences, the line launched SEA Cruises. It is an invitation-only product for guests 21 and older. It tested its first adults-only cruise in August and September 2025, and it is now expanding it. Carnival points out that the cruises are designed to offer more casino time and “grown-up fun” as well as an elevated dining experience.

The experiences being offered present an alternative to the broader trend of larger, more event-filled cruise ships. While adults-only will remain niche, it is growing with more ships and geographies. You can expect to see more ships adopting this approach, providing an alternative for travelers who crave a relaxed experience.

