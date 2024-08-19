MOL Looks to Cow Manure to Supply Biomethane Fuel

A group of Japanese companies is researching cow manure as a source to produce biomethane to fuel the decarbonization of heavy industry and shipping. While methane is viewed as a promising alternative fuel shipping companies such as Maersk continue to cite the shortage of supply while others such as Ørsted cite the weak demand for biomethane.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and its MOL Sunflower ferry company along with Hokkaido Gas Co., Takanashi Milk, and others announced they are launching a study on the production and utilization of biomethane. They point out the thriving dairy farming industry in Hamanaka town saying they believe animal manure from local dairy farms could be used in fuel production. MOL in 2023 highlighted that farmers have traditionally used this as a power source saying the biogas produced by cattle farmers is about 60 percent methane and 40 percent carbon dioxide.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is currently being used as a low-carbon fuel alternative to conventional fuels such as coal and oil and can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 25 to 40 percent compared to conventional fuels in factories and vessels. In this study, the six organizations will evaluate the feasibility of using all or part of the biomethane produced in Hamanaka Town to fuel factories and vessels.

Among the advantages MOL highlights are that the fuel can be used in current infrastructure for transport and consumption. MOL confirmed this in tests with one of its coastal vessels in 2023.

The Japanese company AirWater is one of the pioneers in commercializing this form of biomethane. In the company’s process, the gas is derived from dairy-owned biogas plants, liquefied at about -160°C, separating and refining its main component, methane. The resulting methane can be compressed to 1/600th of its volume when liquefied, enabling it to be transported on a large scale.

While orders of methane-fueled vessels skyrocketed, costs and the lack of production have raised concerns. Maersk recently admitted that it is looking at LNG-fueled vessels in its current fleet renewal project although those vessels could be transitioned to biofuels when it is available. Yet, citing slow delay for biofuels, Ørsted stopped construction on a prototype biomethane plant it is building. Production was slated to begin in 2025.



