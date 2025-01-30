MOL Launches Innovative “Green” Ship Aptly Named Prima Verde



Mitsui O.S.K. Lines marketed the delivery on an innovative new “green” multi-purpose cargo ship incorporating a series of innovations. The vessel was aptly named Prima Verde (first or spring and green in Italian) and the hull was painted bright green.

“The vessel has a range of environmentally friendly features,” reports MOL. “It is the world's first vessel of any type to use green steel materials, an engine that can run exclusively on marine gas oil (MGO), and a wind-assisted vessel propulsion system.”

The tween deck cargo vessel was built at the Onomichi Dockyard in Japan and launched on October 17. It is a smaller vessel at 17,500 dwt and a length of 426 feet (130 meters). The vessel is registered in Liberia and will operate for MOL Drybulk. They noted as a "multi-purpose vessel" the ship could be used to transport steel products, construction machinery, heavy machinery, plants, railroad vehicles, or bulk cargoes.

JFE Steel Corporation supplied its JGreeX, a green steel material that significantly reduces CO2 emissions during production, for use in the vessel's hull. Japan Engine Corporation built a high combustion efficiency and low carbon dioxide emission engine that can run exclusively on MGO.

To further extend the fuel efficiency of the design, MOL equipped Prima Verde with two VentoFoil wind propulsion devices from Econowind.

MOL reports the vessel is part of its strategy to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050. It looks to incorporate environmentally friendly transport such as this project as it works to achieve its goals.

