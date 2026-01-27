Missing Seafarer Found On Board After Large-Scale SAR Operation



German authorities launched a large-scale search and rescue operation after being informed of a missing seafarer from a tanker sailing on the Elbe River off Cuxhaven. Two days later, the German Sea Rescue Society (DGzRS) reports the missing person was “found on board” and handed over to the care of the rescue service on land.

The incident began on Sunday, January 25, when the crude oil tanker Songa Pearl (17,539 dwt) reported around 0600 a missing crewmember. The 144-meter (472-foot) long tanker, which is registered in Malta, was sailing from Antwerp to Gdansk. It was on the Lower Elbe River. They told the authorities that a 29-year-old seaman had last been seen several hours earlier.

The German Maritime Search and Rescue Service (DGzRS) launched a full-scale operation requesting assistance from other authorities. DGzRS reports six of its boats were dispatched, joined by boats from the Water Police in Hamburg and in Schleswig-Holstein. A pilot boat and a tug also joined the search, and the teams were being assisted by a search and rescue helicopter from the German Navy Air Service.

Due to the amount of time that had passed since the seaman was last seen, they reported a wide initial search area between the Weser and Elbe estuaries. Around 0700, one of the rescue boats discovered a lifebuoy with a flashing light, which was attributed to the Songa Pearl.

They concentrated the search on the Lower Elbe. Later, it shifted north to reflect the prevailing tides and currents. One of the concerns was that the water temperature was around one degree Celsius (33.8 degrees F).

DGzRS reported that it decided to standdown the search around 1252 on Saturday. They said it was suspended pending further information.

Today, January 27, they issued the brief update reporting that the missing person was found. They did not offer additional details on the situation. The Songa Pearl arrived earlier today in Gdansk.



