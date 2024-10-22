Miami Fire Dept. Evacuates Anchor Handler's Master After a Serious Fall

On Monday, a Miami search and rescue unit medevaced the captain of a Jones Act anchor handler off the coast of Florida after he suffered a fall.

At about 0920 hours on Monday, the captain of the MPSV conversion Atlantic Power fell down a ladderway a distance of about 12-15 feet and collapsed on deck. He was unable to move, so the vessel called for assistance. Miami Dade Fire Rescue and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach dispatched small response boats to the scene, but decided not to carry out a ship-to-ship transfer because of the risk to the patient. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sent a helicopter aircrew with a paramedic, and this response team successfully hoisted the master off the vessel at about 1000 hours.

The master was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center, and he was awake and alert on arrival, according to local media. He is expected to survive, 7News Miami reports.

Atlantic Power (ex name Gerard Jordan) is a converted DP2 anchor handler owned by Atlantic Oceanic, a firm that specializes in Jones Act-compliant vessels for the U.S. offshore wind market. The firm has a fleet of U.S. and British-flagged vessels for a variety of roles in offshore wind development, including site survey, boulder removal and ROV operations.