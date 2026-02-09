Massive Indian-Hosted International Fleet Review Will Be a Diplomatic Test

The Indian Navy is about to host a large international exercise at its base in Visakhapatnam. Besides boasting the best natural harbor on India’s East Coast, Visakhapatnam hosts the headquarters of the Indian Navy's Eastern Command, and is regarded as India’s shipbuilding capital.

The interlinked series of exercises commences on Thursday, February 18 with an International Fleet Review, followed over February 19-26 by Exercise Milan-2026, which - after phases ashore - will include serials on anti-submarine warfare, air defense, maritime domain awareness and search-and-rescue operations in the Bay of Bengal.

The flagship of the sea phase will be the Indian Vikrant Class carrier INS Vikrant (R11), on her first international outing after her debut into combat service during Operation Sindoor, the Indo-Pakistan war of May 2025. Simultaneously taking place will be the Conclave of Chiefs of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), for which India is the chairman for the 2025-2027. The United Kingdom may be participating in IONS for the last time if the British Indian Ocean Territory is transferred to Mauritius as scheduled.

Indian Defence press releases indicate that across these events, invitations have been issued to 135 countries. A list of participating nations has not yet been issued, unsurprisingly given the likely chopping and changing from such a large group of invitees. A week prior to commencement, Indian Navy Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan reported there had been confirmation of attendance from 55 nations.

But already it appears that ships at anchor or in berths in the port may be alongside vessels normally regarded as adversaries. Chaos could ensue if during the ten days of the event war was to break out, for example between the United States and Iran, both of whom are sending naval vessels to the exercise. Under any circumstances, the event will be a considerable diplomatic test.

The Indian Navy is likely to participate with at least 90 ships and 45 aircraft.

Participation with naval vessels or aircraft has been confirmed by Australia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Iran (likely ships of the 103rd Flotilla led by Bayandor Class corvette IRINS Naghdi (F82)), Japan, Philippines (Malvar Class frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG06), Russia (Pacific Fleet Udaloy Class frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov (F543), South Africa (Valour Class frigate SAS Amatola (F145), Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam (Petya II Class frigate Ship 17) and the United States.

Among many more participants likely to attend will be vessels and aircraft from Bangladesh, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Oman, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, all of whom have participated in previous iterations of the same Indian-hosted exercises.

Unlikely to be attending will be China and Pakistan.

Observers will be paying particular attention to the participation of Iran, and whether the Indian Coast Guard's seizure last week of three Iran-associated sanctions-busting tankers about 100 nautical miles to the west of Mumbai will affect Iran’s participation.

The Indian Coast Guard seized Al Jafzia (IMO 9171498), Asphalt Star (IMO 9463528) and the Iranian-flagged Stellar Ruby (IMO 9555199), all of which are US-sanctioned, and as of yesterday were convoying all three vessels towards an Indian port.

The Indian Coast Guard interdiction may indeed have been a deliberate action to encourage the Iranians not to attend.