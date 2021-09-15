Maritime Cyprus Conference Delayed Until 2022

File image courtesy Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus

Maritime Cyprus has been postponed until October 2022, becoming the latest industry gathering to be delayed or reformatted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference organizing committee, including members of the country's Shipping Deputy Ministry, the Cyprus Chamber of Shipping and the Cyprus Union of Shipowners, said Tuesday that the event would have to be rescheduled, despite recent improvements in case numbers in Cyprus.

The conference's doors were scheduled to open on October 10. However, due to the impact of COVID-19 in other countries and current distancing measures required by Cyprus' health protocols, the conference and the exhibition area would have a significantly reduced capacity for attendees, the committee said. This would alter "the fundamental character and aims of the event," and the organizers opted to postpone until next year.

“We have taken the difficult decision to postpone Maritime Cyprus until 2022," said Shipping Deputy Minister Vassilios Demetriades "The event has global shipping at its core and attracts influential speakers and attendees from around the world, which is why we believe that is essential for us to preserve the quality and philosophy of the conference by waiting a year."

Demetriades hinted at a big announcement to come, however. The ministry still plans to unveil a new shipping strategy next month

“Cyprus remains committed to leading positive progress for shipping and, this October, we announce our new long term national shipping strategy, crafted in collaboration with the global industry over the last six months. We look forward to sharing the details of this strategy and how it will help forge the future of shipping both in Cyprus and beyond.”