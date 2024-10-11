Maritime Crime and Piracy at Lowest Level in 30 Years

In the first nine months of 2024, reported incidents of piracy and armed robbery fell to the lowest levels since 1994, according to the latest report by the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB). Despite the lowest number of reported incidents in three decades, IMB and its Piracy Reporting Centre continue however to warn that crew safety remains at risk.

IMB received reports of 79 incidents for the period between January and September 2024, down from 99 incidents in the same period last year. Bulkers appear to be the most vulnerable to incidents possibly due to the large number of these types of vessels which accounted for more than a third or a total of 30 of the reports. The reports however were nearly evenly split between vessels at anchor (38 incidents) and underway (37 incidents).

According to the report, the 20 percent decline in incidents this year versus last marks a significant overall reduction. It is the lowest reported numbers since 1994.

“With reported incidents at their lowest since 1994, the decline in reported piracy and armed robbery incidents is encouraging,” said Michael Howlett Director of IMB. “We commend governments and law enforcement for their excellent work, which has made this improvement possible. This is an important time to reinforce our message not to be complacent, and for vessel owners and operators to adhere to IMB guidelines.”

IMB calculates that in the first nine months of this year, 62 vessels were boarded, six were hijacked while nine faced attempted attacks and two were fired upon. In 86 percent of incidents, perpetrators successfully gained access to the vessel with most incidents occurring at night.

The report also warns that violence towards crew members remains concerning, with 111 crew taken hostage, 11 kidnapped, and three threatened. In 45 of the reported incidents, they said the perpetrators were armed with weapons, guns, and knives.

Among the areas of concern, the report cites the Indonesian Archipelago where they saw a steady rise in the number of reported incidents. From January to September 2024, 17 incidents were reported compared to 12 in 2023 and nine in 2022. Weapons were reported in 11 incidents, 27 crew were taken hostage and one crew was threatened. There were also two hijackings reported, in February and September, in nearly the same location South of Tanjung Malatayur, Central Kalimantan where oil cargoes were stolen from barges under tow.

By contrast, they saw the lowest number of reports since 1996 coming from the Gulf of Guinea where just 12 reports were received during the nine months. They however said there remains concern over the safety of crew, with 11 crew kidnapped and 21 taken hostage, in the area.

There were also eight incidents reported in the waters off Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, with three hijacked vessels and two fired upon. The IMB notes however that it has not received reports of any maritime piracy incidents from vessels transiting these waters between July and September, possibly due to the prevalence of monsoons.

