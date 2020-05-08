Marine Biofuel Successfully Tested by Stena Bulk in Vessel Operations

Photo courtsey of Stena Bulk By The Maritime Executive 05-08-2020 05:16:51

Stena Bulk has completed a successful sea trial voyage using sustainable marine bio fuel oil (BFO) derived from forest residues and waste oil products. The fuel proved to be a technically compliant alternative to the fossil fuel typically used for oceangoing tankers.

During a 10-day trial voyage, the 50,000 dwt MR tanker Stena Immortal ran on 100 percent on biofuel during typical commercial operations. The BFO, created by GoodFuels Marine, was loaded at the Port of Rotterdam and was tested in tanks, storage, and was burned in the engines.

Announcing the completion of the trials, Stena Bulk and GoodFuels said it demonstrated sustainable marine biofuel's position within the marine fuel mix and provides owners and operators a new option to address current and impending environmental regulations.

The fuel, which GoodFuels launched in 2018, is reported to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 83 percent. Because it substantially reduces CO2 and SOX emissions, GoodFuels' Bio Fuel Oil complies with the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) 2020 sulfhur cap, greenhouse gas reduction requirements and upcoming regulations to reduce carbon intensity from shipping.

"We like to show the industry that we can start reducing the carbon footprint of shipping here and now while maintaining highest quality technical and commercial operations,” says Erik Hånell, President and CEO Stena Bulk in a press release announcing the test. “The Stena Immortal performed very well running on the biofuel while continuing to deliver according to our customers' needs without any disruption."

Following the successful trial on Stena Immortal, Stena Bulk and GoodFuels Marine will continue working together to gain more experience and scale the usage of Bio Fuel Oil as an alternative to conventional fossil-based fuel.