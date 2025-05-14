Margaritaville at Sea Acquires Costa Cruise Ship to Expand Brand



Three years after launching its cruise operations to leverage the popular Margaritaville style, the cruise line announced plans for its next expansion. Margaritaville at Sea confirmed it is the buyer of the Costa Fortuna, which Carnival Corporation’s Costa Cruises reported last week would be leaving its fleet.

Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts was launched inspired by famed singer Jimmy Buffett as a casual lifestyle brand. Started with retail outlets and restaurants, it today has more than 50 lodging and campsite locations in operation or under development.

The cruise line was announced in December 2021 as a partnership with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to rebrand the operation and the cruise ship with the distinctive Margaritaville brand. The cruises started as short trips from Port of Palm Beach, Florida to Freeport in the Bahamas in May 2022, aboard the ship they named Margaritaville at Sea Paradise (52,900 gross tons – 1,680 passengers). The second cruise ship, which had started its career as the Costa Atlantica, entered service in June 2024 as the Margaritaville at Sea Islander (85,600 gross tons – 2,650 passengers), operating short cruises from Port Tampa Bay.

“Over the last three years, we have been incredibly focused on building Margaritaville at Sea,” said Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “The launch of the Margaritaville at Sea Islander was a significant moment for our company, and the acquisition of the Costa Fortuna, our largest ship to date, gives us another exciting opportunity.”

Built in 2003 by Fincantieri for Costa Cruises, the Costa Fortuna will be the largest vessel in the Margaritaville at Sea fleet and represents a significant increase in the company’s capacity. At over 102,500 gross tons and accommodating approximately 3,450 passengers, it features more than 1,340 staterooms, 13 passenger decks, expansive outdoor spaces, and an eight-story center atrium.

Costa reported the ship would be leaving the fleet in the fall of 2026. Margaritaville at Sea says the ship will be reimagined in its “signature island-inspired design.” The ship will be too large for the company’s homeports in Palm Beach and Tampa.

The company has already begun to expand its scope, adding different itineraries for its ships. Starting January 2026, passengers will also have the opportunity to reserve longer eight- and ten-night itineraries to new destinations, including Aruba, Curacao, Montego Bay, and New Orleans.

Margaritaville says the new ship will create further opportunities in 2026 for new itineraries and experiences from a soon-to-be-announced homeport.

