MARAD Will Grant $19.6 Million to Improve America's Small Shipyards

VT Halter Marine received a grant in April 2020 for a 1,250?ton press brake under the program (VT Halter photo) By The Maritime Executive 01-25-2021 04:05:23

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announced the availability of $19.6 million in funding to small shipyards through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The program is designed to support efficiency improvements and modernizations that allow U.S. shipyards to compete more effectively in the global marketplace.

“America’s shipyards are a vital foundation for both our national security and our nation’s economy. U.S.-Flag commercial vessels—built and maintained right here in the U.S.—carry not only military equipment and supplies, but many carry commercial goods in both contiguous and non-contiguous trade,” said Doug Burnett, who is the MARAD Chief Counsel.

The Small Shipyard Grant Program supports a variety of projects, including capital and related improvements, and equipment upgrades that foster ship construction, repair, and reconfiguration in small shipyards across the United States. The grants also can be used to support maritime training programs that improve technical skills to enhance shipyard worker efficiency and productivity.

Since its inception in 2008, the Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded more than $243 million through 268 grants. MARAD reports that the program has assisted in increasing the production capabilities of the domestic shipyard industry.

Applications for the grants are due by February 25, 2021. The Small Shipyard Grants, which are limited to no more than 75 percent of the estimated improvement costs, are available to U.S. shipyards with fewer than 1200 production employees. MARAD intends to award grants by April 26, 2021.