MARAD Launches Cargo Preference Training Courses

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-14 19:34:03

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has launched newly-accredited, web-based training courses on cargo preference laws and regulations.

The courses were developed in collaboration with Defense Acquisition University and are intended to enhance comprehension of and compliance with cargo preference laws by other federal agencies, supporting contractors and loan and grant recipients.

Cargo preference laws and regulations protect the nation’s cargo interest by statutorily mandating the use of U.S.-flag vessels for cargo purchased, furnished or financed with federal funding. U.S. cargo preference laws require that 100 percent of military and at least 50 percent of non-military government cargo be carried on U.S.-flag vessels.