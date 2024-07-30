Malaysia Says Chinese VLCC was Anchored, Drifted After Hafnia Nile Impact

Malaysia officials provided the first details on the July 19 incident in which the Hafnia Nile and a Chinese VLCC impacted revising their earlier statements that the Chinese vessel had attempted to flee after the fire. While saying they believe the Chinese vessel Ceres 1 was at anchor, and that they are developing the information, they said at this time they could not disclose why the incident happened.

According to their preliminary assessment, the tanker Ceres 1 registered in São Tomé & Principe, was at anchor near the eastern terminus of the Singapore Strait approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Malaysia. They reported that the Ceres 1 had anchored “due to technical problems encountered.” Further, they reported that the Ceres 1 has communication and navigational issues.

They did not elaborate, but they said the Hafnia Nile, which AIS signals show traveling at 14 knots, was “trying to avoid the Ceres 1 but failed.” The port side of the product tanker impacted with the starboard side bulbous bow. Fires broke out on both vessels after the impact with Maritime Malaysia reporting the starboard side anchor chain on the Ceres 1 was cut off due to the impact.

Initially, the Malaysian authorities said the Ceres 1 had left the area with the assistance of two tugs. Yesterday they reported that they had been told by the vessel’s operators that the two tugs were there to cool the Ceres 1 and assist with the firefight. They implied the two tugs were not strong enough to stop the vessel from drifting and it was later located about 20 nautical miles from the scene of the incident. The engine of the tanker was reported to be “not fully functional” causing the vessel to be swept away by the current.

Video being circulated online showing the extent of the damage to Ceres 1 (Edwin Tharsis/LinkedIn)

Reports have cited the Ceres 1 as operating in the shadow fleet to avoid oil sanctions. Reports indicate the vessel carries Iranian oil and undertakes ship-to-ship transfers to hide the cargo’s origins. The vessel has also been reported to turn off and spoof its AIS signal while questions remain over the ownership of the vessel.

The Ceres 1 was not loaded when the accident occurred but the Hafnia Nile still has 300,000 barrels of naphtha aboard. They believe the cargo is undamaged and that the oil sheen near the vessel is coming from a bunker tank damaged by the impact.



The Hafnia Nile is “severely burnt and its superstructure was compromised, but its cargo intact,” said the Director General of Malaysia’s Marine Department, Mohamad Halim Ahmed. “Our priority is to ensure it remains afloat and can be moved safely.”

Both vessels remain under detention by Maritime Malaysia. Salvors have been appointed for the Hafnia Nile and a containment boom was placed around the vessel. Negotiations are ongoing with the managers of the Ceres 1 for the appointment of salvors.

