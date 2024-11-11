Maersk Tankers Adopts Wind-Assisted Propulsion with Landmark Deal

Maersk Tankers is becoming the latest blue chip brand in shipping to embrace wind-assisted propulsion technology to help it meet its aspirations for reducing emissions. The tanker operator selected suction sales for five of its medium-range tankers giving Spain’s Bound4blue its largest agreement to date for its wind-assisted propulsion system.

With over 240 tankers and gas carriers, Maersk Tankers reports it is continually exploring and adopting advanced energy-efficient technologies. The company demonstrated wind-assisted propulsion in 2018 with the installation of rotor sails on the Maersk Pelican and recently retained Njord, a specialist in green solutions for the maritime industry, to assist in assessing and evaluating a broad range of wind-assisted propulsion systems.

Maersk Tankers awarded a contract to Bound4blue to install a total of 20 suction sails across five ships of the fleet. The vessels including Maersk Tacoma, Maersk Tampa, Maersk Tangier, and Maersk Teesport, built in 2015 and 2016 and each 49,800 dwt, as well as the Maersk Tokyo also built in 2016 and 44,000 dwt.

“For the tanker industry to progress in the energy transition, concrete investments and actions are essential,” said Claus Grønborg, Chief Investment Officer for Maersk Tankers. “By implementing Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems at scale in our fleet, we enable our customers to meet their sustainability targets, while also advancing the objectives of FuelEU Maritime and the EU Emissions Trading System."

Each of the suction sails will be 26 meters (85 feet) in height. The technology works by dragging air across its aerodynamic surface to generate lift and propulsive efficiency. Maersk Tankers report the sails will be installed during normal dry dock periods in 2025 and 2026 and they expect to realize double-digit percentage reductions in fuel consumption and CO2 missions per vessel.

“Designed to operate safely in challenging conditions, our system is particularly well-suited for safe, high performing, and cost-efficient operation on tankers,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and co-founder of Bound4blue. He called the order a “key milestone” for the technology.

Started a decade ago in Spain, the company highlights that it has installed its eSail system on four ships. They note growing momentum having signed additional agreements with other well-known shipping companies such as Klaveness Combination Carriers, Eastern Pacific, Odfjell, and Louis Dreyfus.

The shipping industry is showing increasing interest in adding wind propulsion systems to their vessels. Several different technologies are competing and from the early results the installed systems are providing meaningful reductions in fuel consumption and supporting the goals to reduce emissions and meet emerging regulations.

