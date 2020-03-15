Maersk Sets up New Inland Container Depot in Madurai

file photo By The Maritime Executive 03-12-2020 06:14:08

Maersk has established the Inland Container Depot (ICD) Madurai as a new acceptance point, in a move designed to get the company closer to its customers in the hinterland of Tamil Nadu in the southern part of India.

The depot covers an area of about 70 acres and is one of the largest in the country. It is anticipated to serve as a major infrastructural hub for South India.

Until recently, importers shipped their cargo to Tuticorin Port where it was cleared by Customs, de-stuffed and kept at a warehouse. The cargo was then being moved by truck from Tuticorin to its final delivery point in and around Madurai. Exporters had to pick up empty containers from Tuticorin.

With operations at the new ICD, Maersk has cut around 150 kilometers off the journey to and from Tuticorin Port. The company says it has effectively brought down the cost of inland logistics for its customers by up to 30 percent.

The infrastructure offerings at ICD Madurai include 24x7 operations, ample storage including bonded warehousing facilities, faster claim rate of duty drawback & GST refund, and capability to handle air cargo connecting Chennai and Bangalore. Maersk says it will offer faster cargo clearance in Madurai than Tuticorin, with same day clearance and gate-in at the terminal.

Tamil Nadu has historically been an agricultural state and is a leading producer of agricultural products in India. It is also a leader in textiles and auto parts.