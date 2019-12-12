Maersk Opens Logistics Center in North Vietnam

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-12 18:50:22

Maersk has launched a new logistics center in Bac Ninh, North Vietnam, after significant trade growth in the region.

Constructed by Mapletree Logistics Park Bac Ninh Phase 3, the 11,000 square-meter warehouse is located inside the VSIP Industrial Park in Bac Ninh, within 25 kilometers of Hanoi center and is 120 kilometers from Hai Phong port. The automated facility is fully Maersk-operated and will enable Maersk to offer end-to-end solutions in North Vietnam.

Approximately 40 percent of the new warehouse is occupied by Turkish home appliances company Vietbeko, while the remaining capacity is filled by customers from various segments including automotive and fast moving consumer goods.

Over the past five years, Vietnam has been one of the fastest growing nations in Asia. In 2018, the country was ranked the eighth biggest export/import country in Asia, and based on this growth rate, Vietnam is expected to be ranked the fourth biggest export/import country by 2023. North Vietnam is seeing continuous growth in electronics, automotive and retail segments.