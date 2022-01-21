Louisiana's Pilots Launch State-Backed Initiative to Boost Diversity

Pilotage is often seen as the pinnacle of the seagoing profession, requiring a high degree of skill in shiphandling, navigation, bridge resource management. It also takes nerves: pilots have to make hard calls in the worst traffic situations, and they take a calculated risk every time they step to the pilot ladder.

Accordingly, it is the best-compensated job afloat in the U.S. maritime industry, with typical annual earnings between $400,000-700,000, depending on location and hours. For a select few who work their way up the ladder, it is a genuine opportunity to retire as a millionaire.

Historically, the composition of most pilot associations has been a reflection of the rest of the U.S. licensed officer pool, from which trainee pilots are drawn. As of 2020, just six out of 300 pilots on the river were female, according to Crescent - about two percent, roughly in line with the global average for all seafarers.

In a new initiative, with backing from the state of Louisiana, the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association (NOBRA) and Crescent River Port Pilots Association have committed to adjusting that demographic pattern.

"Last legislative session the river pilots pledged to make African Americans and other minorities aware of the increasing number of career opportunities in Louisiana’s maritime industry," River Pilot Captain Lee Jackson said in a statement. "To keep pace with this industry, it is important to develop additional talent, and the pilots will lead the way."

NOBRA and Crescent have partnered to create the Open Waters Initiative, a new program designed to connect communities of color and women to the maritime industry. "We believe that we are positioning our state for collective impact and economic vitality by providing equitable opportunities for diverse communities and small and historically underutilized suppliers," the associations said in a joint statement.

Their joint efforts will include:

- partnerships with stakeholders to create opportunities to educate and expose communities of color and women to the maritime industry through supplier diversity, matchmaker sessions, electronic and print communications, and participation in events statewide;

- community events to reach out to communities of color and women, bringing them closer to employment within the maritime industry. This will include Maritime Day (a career day), internship programs, scholarship programs and other initiatives;

- workforce development efforts to bring new talent and advance the development of current members of the maritime workforce;

- tracking of key performance metrics to identify opportunities for growth and to ensure that the initiative is relevant and effective.

"The state’s number one industry should and must be as diverse as its citizens, which is why our goal with this new broad reaching campaign is to offer a path forward to help promote, recruit, train and educate our people about the abundant job opportunities that this important industry has to offer and help guide them through the process of becoming part of it,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement.

Top image: Boxship on the Mississippi at New Orleans, 2010 (VXLA / CC BY 2.0)