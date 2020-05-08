Port of Los Angeles Container Volume Falls Six Percent

Port of Los Angeles file photo By The Maritime Executive 05-07-2020 07:11:00

Container volume increased in The Port of Los Angeles during the month of April, but volume is down significantly year-over-year as the port and shipping lines operating from Los Angeles continue to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news briefing, Port Executive Director Gene Seroka announced that the Port of Los Angeles moved about 690,000 TEU in April 2020. This volume represents a 53 percent increase over March 2020, but is a decrease of about six percent compared to April 2019.



Loaded imports increased three percent to 370,000 TEU in April 2020 compared to the previous year, according to the data released by the Port. Loaded exports decreased 16 percent to 130,000 TEU. Empty containers declined 14 percent to 190,000 TEU.

“Given the unique circumstances of a trade war and pandemic, April volumes are better than expected,” said Seroka. “As we move deeper into the remainder of the second quarter, we’re forecasting significantly lower volumes, particularly on the import side. There are at least 28 voided vessel sailings. Retailer orders are soft as consumer purchasing and confidence has dropped precipitously.”

The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.

