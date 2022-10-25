Longshoreman Killed in Shipboard Accident at Port Everglades

Container terminals at Port Everglades (file image courtesy Port Everglades)

Officials in Broward County, Florida have identified the longshoreman who was killed in a container handling accident at Port Everglades, Florida last week.

On October 20, a dock worker was killed in an accident aboard the small boxship Hohebank at Port Everglades.

At about 2030 hours on Thursday night, local first responders received a call about an accident at a terminal on 42nd Street at the port. When emergency crews arrived at the vessel, they located an injured man on board the Hohebank. Paramedics evaluated the victim, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as Odely Joseph, 51, a resident of Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward medical examiner's office has concluded that Joseph died from blunt head trauma, and the local sheriff's office believes that he was struck and killed by a container. The office's homicide detectives are working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the circumstances of the fatality.

Hohebank is a geared container feeder flagged in Antigua. She has departed Port Everglades and returned to her commercial itinerary in the Caribbean.