London Gateway Posts Strong Growth and Is Poised to Be UK’s Largest Port

DP World’s London Gateway Port, located on the Thames, reported strong growth in 2025 as it continues to expand its operations. The Times (London) asserts that the terminal, which has been in operation for a little more than a decade, is on track to claim the top spot in the UK, and become the largest UK container port.

Today’s announcement of year-end data highlights that London Gateway port achieved a more than 52 percent growth in its container throughput in 2025, reaching more than 3 million TEU. The Times points out that Hutchison’s Felixstowe container port does not release data, but it speculates the port has slipped from its public assertion of more than 4 million TEU annual down to around the 3.6 million TEU the port was believed to have handled in 2024.

The achievement is especially notable as London Gateway only started operations in November 2013. It was an effort launched by the former P&O Group to revive the Port of London, which had been in a long decline with the death of breakbulk cargo, replaced by containers. Felixstowe had opened its first container terminal in 1967-1968 and saw rapid growth through the 1970s to the 1990s. Its last major expansion opened a decade ago in 2015.

Driving in part London Gateway’s rapid growth was the addition of a fourth berth. The port was also successful in wooing the newly launched Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to base UK operations in London instead of Felixstowe. The port also opened its second rail terminal in 2025.

DP World highlights that construction is underway on two all-electric berths for London Gateway as part of a further £1 billion investment. In addition to expanding to six berths, DP World highlights that it will be spending a further £170 million over the next two years for the construction of a new BOXBAY container handling system. They call it an intelligent High Bay Storage (HBS) system that increases efficiency by eliminating the need to reshuffle boxes while also increasing capacity.

The company highlights that its total UK operations topped 5 million TEU in 2025 when factoring in the more than 2 million TEU throughput handled at Southampton. It points out that it now has more than half the total UK market, which is estimated at just over 9 million TEU.

The Times highlights that London Gateway is likely “stealing” market share from Felixstowe as it shifts the center of the container import-export trade to London. The paper also reports that the UK’s giant grocery and general merchandiser TESCO is set to become one of the biggest tenants at London Gateway.

The company also highlights the strength of the transshipment operations. With the addition of the Gemini vessels, London has become a gateway for vessels arriving from Asia.

While DP World’s focus remains on the strong growth at London Gateway, the company highlights that it is also making large investments in DP World Southampton. As part of a £60 million investment, the operation in Southampton is scheduled to receive the first of its new quay cranes later this year. DP World says it will form the tallest quay crane fleet in Europe as it moves to futureproof the operations at Southampton.

