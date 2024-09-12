Lithuania Rejects Ammonia Nitrate Cargo on Damaged Ship Due for Repairs

Lithuania has decided not to grant permission for the Malta-flagged cargo ship Ruby loaded with 20,000 tons of ammonia nitrate to enter its port. The Western Shipyard in Klaipeda won the tender to provide repairs to the ship, which was reportedly damaged in a storm, but the explosive nature of the cargo has raised concern.

Reports surfaced in the Lithuanian media that the 37,000 dwt cargo ship which is managed from the UAE had asked permission to enter the Port of Klaipeda. The plan was to offload the cargo and officials of the shipyard said they had the facilities to safely handle the cargo so that the ship could then enter one of the commercial shipyards for repairs.

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte of Lithuania told reporters in a press conference today however that the cargo will not be permitted to enter the port. Earlier in the day the topic of the ship had been raised during a weekly meeting of Parliament. Responding to questions from members, the prime minister reported the government’s decision.

Lithuania’s Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas, reportedly told members of parliament similar situations often occur when Russian ships request to be allowed into European ports for repairs. He said there were legal considerations and that the entire situation needed to be accessed. They do not believe there are any nefarious intentions, but safety concerns are prevailing.

Late today, shipyard officials said that a port in Norway should take possession of the cargo and then Lithuania would receive the vessel for repairs. Lithuania’s LTR news outlet is saying a possible port to hold the cargo has been found without naming the port.

The Ruby was loaded with the cargo of ammonium nitrate on August 22 in Russia’s port of Kandalaksh and was sailing to the Canary Islands when it encountered a storm. It sought refuge in Norway’s sheltered waters and was later permitted to dock in Tromsø. Norwegian officials however said they were not informed of the extent of the damage to the vessel or the nature of the cargo until the ship docked. They ordered the ship to leave the city to a remote anchorage for safety.

Norway highlights that it has limited authority but is in consultation with Malta as the flag state for the ship and DNV as the class society. Currently, the ship remains in the sheltered remote anchorage near the northern tip of Norway while the commercial operator with the flag state and class resolves plans for its repairs.

