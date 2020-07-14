Lindsay Malen-Habib Takes the Helm at American Salvage Association

Image courtesy Resolve Marine By The Maritime Executive 07-13-2020 12:23:11

The executive committee of the American Salvage Association (ASA) announced Monday that Ms. Lindsay Malen–Habib is taking on the role of ASA president, effective immediately. Lindsay has been an active ASA member for over 10 years, most recently serving as its secretary-treasurer and vice president.

Lindsay Malen-Habib comes from a family maritime background with a focus on the salvage sector. She is the manager of client services for Fort Lauderdale-based Resolve Marine Group, and she has more than 15 years’ experience in maritime emergency response, salvage, business development, compliance and corporate communications. She represented the former TITAN Salvage as director of business development for five years, including the period of the Costa Concordia project - the largest salvage contract to date.

ASA believes that Malen-Habib's experience in maritime salvage and business development will drive continued growth, foster partner relationships, and expand the organization's footprint. Her appointment is also a historic event for the organization, as she is the first woman to serve as its president.

“I am honored to assume the position of president of this incredible organization,” Malen-Habib said in a statement. “We have a tremendously vibrant and valuable organization that contributes greatly to the safety of the maritime industry. Together we can increase our impact, scope of work, and role in the maritime community . . . We look forward to facing today’s challenges and turning them into opportunities to serve the marine industry, to learn and grow from our endeavors, and to prosper.”

“Lindsay’s appointment as President underscores the ASA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Jim Elliott, VP of T&T Marine Salvage and ASA’s immediate past president. “I am confident the ASA will continue to grow and continuously improve its salvage capabilities throughout the Americas under Lindsay’s leadership."