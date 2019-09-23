Leading Vessel Operators Call for Zero-Emissions Ships

The new coalition seeks zero-emission ships by 2030, and its position is technology-neutral. File image: The zero-emissions LASH carrier Sevmorput steaming for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with 8,500 tonnes of cargo (Rosatom)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-23 20:01:08

A broad coalition of large maritime companies have joined together to accelerate the transition to zero-carbon shipping, setting a clear milepost for meeting the IMO 2050 goal of a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions. Shipping's emissions represent about two to three percent of the global total, and it is expected to rise in proportion to other sources in future decades.

The ambition of the new consortium - the Global Maritime Forum's "Getting to Zero Coalition" - is to have commercially viable zero emissions vessels (ZEVs) operating along deep sea trade routes by 2030. This also means the vessels' support network, including zero-emissions energy production, distribution, storage and bunkering. Supporting partners include oil and commodities trading house Trafigura, oil major Shell, tanker operators Euronav, MISC and Dynacom Tankers Management, mining company Anglo American, agribusiness firms Cofco and Cargill, and many more.

This would be a significant step: zero-emissions vessel technology was well advanced in the 19th century, but no zero-emissions merchant ship of the size of a modern VLCC, VLOC or ULCV has ever operated commercially. Of the handful of large zero-emissions merchant vessels built in the late 20th century, only the Russian LASH carrier Sevmorput remains trading today.

The new coalition says that it will be technology-neutral, focused on the zero carbon energy sources that are most likely to be technologically, economically, and politically feasible at large scale. It calls for immediate action towards the goal: since ships can be operated for decades, the vessels entering the world fleet around 2030 can be expected to be operational in 2050. This means that newbuilding orders placed in just 10 years's time will factor into whether the goal is achieved. Similarly, infrastructure associated with fuel supply chains can have a long economic life of up to 50 years, and reconfiguration to new fuels can be a lengthy process. The large amounts of zero carbon energy sources required will also need to be sourced.

The coalition's announcement coincides with the UN Climate Summit 2019. In a statement for the occasion, IMO highlighted its own efforts to contribute to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, including the The Global Maritime Energy Efficiency Partnerships (GloMEEP) project, which supports the uptake and implementation of energy-efficiency measures for shipping.