Latest Issue of The Navigator Focuses on Situational Awareness

By The Maritime Executive 02-04-2020 07:00:58

The key role that situational awareness plays is examined in depth in the latest edition of The Navigator, the free publication from The Nautical Institute.

Articles include a discussion from David Patraiko, Director of Projects at The Nautical Institute, about how good situational awareness involves all the senses. “Good situational awareness should be a shared activity,” says Patraiko. “When working with a team, share your observations. Don’t assume that everyone has the same mental picture as you, or even that your own mental picture is correct. In many instances good situational awareness is just common sense, but it is a sense that can be refined with practice and benefits from experience and a good attitude.”

Third Officer, Anna Carofano discusses her experiences onboard a cruise ship and the ways in which she practices good situational awareness at work. An accident report explores how poor situational awareness on the bridge led to two vessels colliding at night.

The Navigator is produced by The Nautical Institute with support from the Royal Institute of Navigation. Sponsored by IFAN and Trinity House, it is available free in printed format or as a pdf, digital magazine or App via The Nautical Institute website. Printed copies are currently distributed alongside The Nautical Institute's membership magazine, Seaways, as well as through missions and maritime training establishments.