Large Hybrid Zero-Emission Ferry Readied for Delivery to Scandlines



Denmark’s Scandlines is anticipating the delivery of its newest ferry which is completing trials and certification in Turkey. When the hybrid-electric vessel enters service later this year it will be the first the line had that is capable of operating in a fully zero-emission mode.

The vessel which is still going by its hull number 1090 and the code name Futura is equipped with a 10 MW battery capacity which will make it possible to complete the run between Rodbyhaven in Denmark and Puttgarden in Germany in approximately one hour in zero emissions mode at a speed of 10 knots or 45 minutes at a speed of up to 16 knots in hybrid mode. Shore charging will be introduced this fall making it possible to recharge the battery system in just 12 minutes.

The ferry was designed by LMG Marin and in addition to its hybrid propulsion was to be ready for future upgrades to methanol. While achieving the reduction or elimination in emissions the ferry is also 23 percent larger than the four Scandlines runs on the route currently. It is 485 feet (147 meters) in length with a capacity for 66 freight units (1200 lane meters) and a maximum of 140 passengers.

Rendering of the new ferry which will be capable of running on batteries in a zero-emission mode (LMG Marin)

Marin’s modular design also means the vessel can be converted to car cars as well. A double-ended Ro-Ro the ferry is also able to transport trucks on both its upper and lower decks.

Kongsberg reported in 2022 that the vessel would use its azimuth thruster Azipull. The thruster it said would be delivered with controllable pitch propellers, in an L-drive configuration with an integrated permanent magnet drive motor. This they reported would increase overall energy efficiency while reducing noise and vibrations.

Built at the Cemre Shipyard in Yalova, Turkey, trials began in March. Scandlines reports equipment testing and auxiliary systems tests as well as a heeling test were recently completed at the equipment berth. The unique vessel has already completed its first round of Sea Acceptance Tests and now is back at the outfitting dock.

A comprehensive process to test all the systems and equipment is underway. Scandlines is working with the shipyard, Lloyd’s Register, and the Danish Maritime Authority for the testing, verification, and documentation of the ferry.

As soon as the handover is completed, the ferry will depart for Denmark. Stops are planned in Gibraltar and Brest, France before proceeding to Rodbyhavn. After an official naming, it will be deployed sailing on the Fehmarnbelt and a critical route connecting Denmark and Germany.

The vessel is the latest pioneering ship developed by Cemre. In mid-April, the yard also delivered a large fully electric ferry for Norway.

