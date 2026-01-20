Knut Orbeck-Nilssen Fills Top Role at DNV During Remi Eriksen's Absence

DNV Maritime chief Knut Orbeck-Nilssen is stepping in temporarily to take on the role of group president and CEO across all of the class society's business lines. Longtime CEO Remi Eriksen has been diagnosed with cancer, and will be taking off seven months for treatment and recuperation.

“It’s with great respect and humility that I step in for Remi during his absence. DNV’s strategy and commitments remain unchanged, and we will continue to deliver for our customers and partners without interruption,” Ørbeck-Nilssen said in a statement.

Ørbeck-Nilssen has been with DNV since 2010, when he joined as chief operating officer and EVP for the company's home market. Like Eriksen, he rose through the ranks of DNV's flagship maritime division, and has served as its CEO since 2015. He is a familiar presence on the maritime panel and conference circuit, as well as a frequent interviewee in the industry press.

Remi Eriksen has been with DNV for 33 years, starting as a project engineer in 1993. He has served as group president and CEO since 2015, the same year that Ørbeck-Nilssen took over the top role at the maritime division. In addition to Eriksen's role at DNV, he is also chairman of the board at the Norwegian University of Science and Engineering (NTNU), a well-known center of excellence for maritime research.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

DNV continues to expand under Eriksen's leadership. Just last week, he announced the acquisition of Automa Power & Utilities SA, a Brazilian tech firm that specializes in monitoring and control for power plants and transmission infrastructure. The acquisition brings in another 300 experts into the DNV fold.

"I want to extend our warmest wishes to Remi for strength, stamina, and a good recovery. We look forward to welcoming him back when he is recovered," said DNV board chairman Fredrik Baksaas in a statement.