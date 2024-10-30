Klaveness Combination Carriers to Install Wind-Propulsion on CABU Newbuild

Klaveness Combination Carriers is joining the growing list of shipowners adopting wind-assisted propulsion as part of a strategy to lower emissions. The company has entered into an agreement to add the largest suction sails yet installed and the first for its operation on a new CABU carrier under construction in China.

The company highlights that its environmental ambition is to cut carbon intensity for its fleet by more than 45 percent by the end of the decade compared to 2018. KCC reports it has to date committed $32 million in 15 different energy efficiency measures, which in total are expected to cut fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 15 percent on its modern fleet built after 2015.

When the order for three new CABU vessels was announced in 2023, the company highlighted plans for a broad range of energy-saving technologies. Wind was listed as a target for the ships. KCC says its decision to install bound4blue's solution resulted from a comprehensive study of alternative sail technologies, where eSAILs were identified as the most efficient choice for the evaluated vessels and trade routes.

The suction sail technology takes advantage of the available wind at sea to generate forward thrust for the vessel, effectively reducing fuel consumption and emission from the vessels’ main engine. The technology works by utilizing a fan system to drag air across the sail’s aerodynamically optimized surface, generating propulsive efficiency.

The agreement with the builder of the CABU III newbuildings, Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co. and Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding Co., calls for the installation of two units that will rank as the largest ever suction sails, standing approximately 79 feet (24 meters) in height. The two eSAILs will be fitted at the bow of the vessel to enable efficient port operations.

KCC announced plans to build the three new vessels in 2023 reporting they would each be 83,300 dwt. Due for delivery in March, June, and September 2026, they represent the first CABU additions to the fleet in nearly a decade. Among the technologies planned for the ships is air lubrication for the hulls, shaft generators, Mewis Ducts, and preparations for alternative fuels. The third vessel will add the eSails.

Designed to replace the first generation of CABU vessels, the newbuilds KCC said will introduce a new standard of efficiency with an estimated 35 percent reduction in carbon footprint versus the first generation CABU vessels built between 2001 and 2007. The new vessels will have around 10 percent higher cargo carrying capacity which KCC highlighted would contribute to an estimated 50-60 percent lower carbon emission per ton transported than standard dry bulk and tanker vessels.

The company currently operates eight CABU vessels that service the aluminum and alumina industry transporting caustic soda solutions. In addition, the CABUs transport several other dry bulk commodities such as salt, bauxite, iron ore, grains, and solid fuels.

