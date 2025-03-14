Japanese Partners Advance Designs for Large Ammonia Carrier



A partnership of Japanese companies continues to accelerate its efforts to develop ammonia transport as the efforts continue to move forward to complete the development of ammonia as a fuel for industry and the maritime sector. The designs received initial design approval from ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, which reviewed the basic design drawings and risk assessment in awarding Approval in Principle (AiP).

The project is a partnership between Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Namura Shipbuilding Co. They highlight to respond quickly to future demands, the designs have been completed in more detail than generally required for the AiP process. They are focusing on the market potential as a transitional fuel for power plans and the maritime sector as well as a hydrogen carrier.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and Namura Shipbuilding have been working to develop a basic design for a large ammonia carrier. They report that the vessel is intended to have an engine that utilizes ammonia as the main fuel source, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the vessel. In addition, the rendering incorporates the rigid sail system, Wind Challenger, which was developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Oshima Shipbuilding Co. and first deployed in 2022.

The ship is designed to be even larger than the conventional segment for Very Large Gas Carrier/Very Large Ammonia Carrier (VLGC/VLAC) vessels. According to the project, this will enhance the efficiency of marine transport.

The revolutionary ship design they report satisfies the port entry restrictions at major power plants in Japan. It ensures compatibility between ammonia loading/unloading terminals, and cargo handling connections at a level almost equivalent to existing VLGCs.

It is anticipated that the first vessels could be built in the second half of this decade.

