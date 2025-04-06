Japan's Army Launches an Inter-Island Maritime Transport Unit

On Sunday, Japan’s Defense Ministry launched a new military unit, the Maritime Transport Group. The unit is expected to improve Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) maritime logistics, allowing swift deployment of ground troops and equipment to front-line bases. The inauguration ceremony was held at Kure naval base in Hiroshima Prefecture.

The plan for a specialized maritime transport unit for the JSDF was initially announced in 2018. The aim was enhancing JSDF ability to transport troops to remote islands - especially the islands west of Okinawa, a response to China’s maritime expansion in the region and the risk of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

The new Maritime Transport Group is part of the Japanese government's strategy to strengthen its island defense system, and will be managed by Japan's army (Japan Ground Self Defense Force, or JGSDF). This command structure is similar to the United States' landing craft fleet, which is housed within the U.S. Army Watercraft Systems division.

The Maritime Transport Group consists of about 100 members, drawn from the three branches of JSDF including the Ground, Maritime and Air Self Defense Forces. For the operations of the unit, the ministry plans to procure 10 vessels by March 2028. The vessels include two LSVs (Logistics Support Vessel), four LCUs (Landing Craft Utility) and four maneuver support vessels. They will be based at Kure base and the Hanshin base in Kobe city. There are also plans to prepare wharfs on the island of Amami-Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture. Two vessels have already been launched.

The LCU Nihonbare launched in October last year at the Naikai Zosen shipyard in Onomichi City of Hiroshima. The LCU is about 80 meters long, has a draft of 3 meters and displacement of about 2,400 tons. It has a crew capacity of 30 and it can transport a dozen twenty-foot containers. In addition, the LCU has beaching capabilities that allow it to load and unload on sandy areas.

A month later, the LSV Yoko was launched at the same shipyard. The LSV is about 120 meters, has a draft of 4 meters and a displacement of 3,500 tons. It can load and unload vehicles and supplies through a side ramp on the starboard side. However, Yoko does not have beaching capabilities like Nihonbare.

The strengthening of Japan’s military transport capabilities comes at a time China has become more assertive in the East China Sea. The two countries have a long-standing maritime dispute over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, which Japan controls. In the past year, China has sent a record number of heavily armed ships to patrol the islands.

According to data by Japan Coast Guard (JCG), Chinese government vessels entered the contiguous zone of the Islands (12 to 24 nautical miles from the coast) on 355 out of 366 days in 2024. This set a record for the highest number of days since 2008, when Chinese vessels were officially confirmed patrolling the Islands.