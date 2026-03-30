Japan Demonstrates Hydrogen-Fueled Engine for Large Commercial Vessels

Japan reports a breakthrough with the demonstration of a large hydrogen-fueled engine being developed by Japan Engine Corporation, working with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, for a demonstration project for an ocean-going vessel. It points out that most work so far with hydrogen is on smaller engines for coastal vessels, making this a major technological milestone toward the practical use of hydrogen-fueled vessels.

While interest has developed in hydrogen, to date, the Japanese project points out that most of the initiatives are focusing on short?distance, short?duration, and low?output operations. This, they note, is best suited for sightseeing boats or tugboats using compressed hydrogen—primarily for domestic coastal or port?area applications. There have been a few experimental systems using fuel cells for power on cruise ships, while Fincantieri and Viking are installing a hydrogen propulsion system on one of their next cruise ships.

Japan Engine reports it has begun testing a large, low-speed, two-stroke, hydrogen-fueled engine. It reports tests in the lab have achieved a hydrogen co?firing ratio of over 95 percent at 100 percent load, confirming both GHG reduction effects and stable operation. It reports that verification testing will continue to further optimize performance under hydrogen co?firing conditions. It expects to complete full-scale verification with the engine scheduled for shipment in January 2027.

Japan Engine reports success in factory tests of the hydrogen-fueled two-stroke engine (Japan Engine)

The engine is being developed as part of a government-sponsored project through NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization). Japan Engine is working with Kawasaki Heavy Industries on the project to develop the hydrogen-fueled engine, the fuel tank, and the supply system.

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The project calls for installing it as the main engine for a 17,500 dwt hydrogen-fueled multi-purpose vessel that is being designed by Onomichi Dockyard using the fuel system developed by Kawasaki. Once completed, the vessel will be operated by MOL and MOL Drybulk. It is scheduled to undergo three years of demonstrations starting in FY2028.

They believe this is the first engine of its kind in the world. It is a key project in the development and demonstration of hydrogen toward becoming the next alternative fuel choice for ocean-going ships.

