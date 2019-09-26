James Dillman Named New President of Gateway

James Dillman

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-26 18:47:32

Terminal operator Gateway has appointed James Dillman as President of the company.

In this role, Dillman will be responsible for leading the operations and commercial activities of Gateway Terminal in New Haven and Gateway New London, both in the U.S.

Dillman joins Gateway with over 30 years of leadership and management experience in the terminal, marine and shipping logistics industries. In his most recent position, Dillman managed 12 terminals at Mokena, Illinois-based Ozinga Materials and Logistics. Before Ozinga, Dillman served in a variety of executive roles at North American terminal businesses including Diversified Port Holdings, Metro Ports, Ceres Gulf and Swire Shipping.

Dillman graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation. He is also a retired Commander of the United States Naval Reserve and currently serves as Commanding Officer for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps – Katy Division.

“Gateway has a well-deserved reputation as one of the country’s best operators of terminals and shipping services, and I’m excited to join this great team,” said Dillman. “The company’s robust operations in New Haven and recent expansion to State Pier in New London position us to help facilitate future growth of the Connecticut maritime industry.”

Gateway was founded in 1985 and is the largest port terminal operator in the State of Connecticut. The company currently operates five terminals on approximately 75 acres of land in the deep-water Port of New Haven and offers the only port facility in New England encompassing ship, barge, truck and rail capabilities. Gateway also serves as the operator of State Pier in New London, CT. In addition, Gateway owns and operates a fleet of eight U.S. flagged Jones Act vessels (five tug boats and three barges).

“After an extensive executive search, we were fortunate to meet Jim and are thrilled to have him join as President of Gateway,” said Matthew Satnick, Co-CEO and Chairman of Enstructure, Gateway’s parent company. “Jim’s leadership style and deep industry experience will lead to Gateway’s continued growth while delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

