Italian Yacht Builder Ferretti Resumes Production

Ferretti Group's Ancona shipyard (file image courtesy Ferretti) By The Maritime Executive 04-30-2020 03:43:06

Italian superyacht builder Ferretti Group has reopened its shipyards after instituting new COVID-19 safety measures and completing negotiations with its trade union representatives. Its sites in Ancona, Mondolfo, Cattolica, Forlì, La Spezia and Sarnico are all resuming production.

Ferretti was one of the first Italian companies to sign a protocol agreement for COVID-19 prevention with national and local trade unions. “I would like to thank the trade unions for their cooperation and agreement upon this prevention protocol, which is essential for the reopening of production activities on our sites,” said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi in an announcement.

The protocol incorporates and exceeds the preventive measures required by Italian law for companies to reopen and return to work. It includes free health care coverage for workers in the event of COVID-19 hospitalization. In addition, it lays out:

- specific criteria for the physical distancing of workstations

- personal protective equipment for each employee and their family

- alcohol gel in individual bottles

- a designated access route to the gates

- and regular measurement of body temperature for workers

Workers will be given a productivity bonus along with their regular salary for the month of April, plus a 100-euro bonus specified by Italian law.

“Today is a good day for us to reopen our shipyards and reopen them safely, thanks to the commitment of many who care about Ferretti Group’s people,” said Galassi. “The Ferretti Group is safely picking up where it left off: from the boats sold to be built and delivered and from the interest and trust of many shipowners around the world."

Before the outbreak, Ferretti was on track to deliver 18 large (30 meter-plus) yachts over the course of 2020. Its current order book includes three large yachts in 2021, one in 2022 and five at dates to be confirmed.