Israel Launches Drone Attack on Hodeida Port in Yemen



Israel Defense Forces confirmed a new attack on the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida, two weeks after its previous assault on the port’s facilities. The Israelis said they will continue to target the port, which is being used to offload arms shipments from Iran, in an effort to prevent any rebuilding of the facilities.

The Times of Israel is reporting for the first time that Israel used long-range drones for the assault, which it says is the thirteenth time Israel has attacked Houthi positions. Previous attacks were staged using fighter jets supported by spy planes and refueling air tankers.

According to the IDF statement, the targets of the latest strikes included engineering vehicles, fuel containers, naval vessels, and Iranian smuggled weapons. The Israelis contended that the vessels and other assets had been used to launch attacks against Eilat and other areas of the country.

The Times of Israel reports that since March 2025, the Houthis have launched 62 ballistic missiles and at least 15 drones targeting Israel. Some have fallen short, while Israel reports it has been able to intercept most of the attacks. In the past two weeks, Israel confirmed at least six missile attacks and two drones launched by the Houthis. It was investigating a new intercept on Friday night, which it suspected also came from the Houthis.

Unconfirmed reports in the Israeli media said the government had asked the United States to resume its assaults on Houthi positions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reported to have told Donald Trump that the Houthis are more than just a problem for Israel, and a broader effort should be launched by the United States and European countries to stop the militants.

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, issued a statement today saying that the IDF would continue “forcefully enforcing any attempt to restore the previously attacked infrastructure.” He reportedly said the “fate of Yemen will be the same as Tehran,” a reference to Israel’s assault on Iran.

The Houthis did not acknowledge today’s Israeli attacks but issued a statement shortly afterward claiming a fresh assault on Israel. They claimed to have targeted five locations in Israel, including the port of Eilat, Ben Gurion Airport, and military targets near Tel Aviv.

