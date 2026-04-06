Iran Continues Strikes on UAE Ports and Claims Hit on “Israeli Ship”



Iran continues to strike out at ports in the UAE in what the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is calling Operation Wave 97. Reports indicated a fire and damage at the Khor Fakkan Port, followed by claims that an “Israeli ship” was burning near the Jebel Ali port.

One of the official media outlets in the UAE, Sharjah Media, issued a series of reports on April 5 confirming the fire at Khor Fakkan on the western side of the UAE in the Emirate of Sharjah. It said the incident was due to debris from a missile intercept.

The official report said three individuals from Pakistan and one from Nepal were injured, with the Nepalese suffering a severe injury. The three Pakistanis were reported to have minor to moderate injuries. It resulted in a message of “deep concern” and new calls for de-escalation from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The report said the debris had caused a fire in the port. Later reports said the fire was contained and cooling operations were underway.

UK Maritime Trade Operations also reported that the master of a vessel alongside in the Khor Fakkan Port witnessed multiple splashes near the unnamed vessel. There were no reports of injuries or damage to the vessel.

The IRGC, however, in an unconfirmed report, that it had targeted an “Israeli ship” with a cruise missile near Jebel Ali. It claimed the ship, which they identified as “King Dao Star” (sic), was currently burning. Other reports said the ship was using an international identity to hide its association with Israel.

The likely vessel was the Qingdao Star (IMO: 9318163), commented Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group. The 4,253 TEU vessel was built in 2006 and operated for Zim as the Zim Qingdao until 2023. The vessel (50,689 dwt) is now registered in the Marshall Islands and shows on Maersk’s schedule in the Gulf region.

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Iran also claimed an attack on an MSC containership on Saturday near Bahrain. It also associated the company with Israel.

The attacks are part of the ongoing targeting of sites in the UAE with a total of nine ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and 50 drones launched from Iran on Sunday and engaged by the UAE. On Friday, the UAE reported one person was killed, and four were injured by shrapnel at the Habshan gas facilities. Since the start of hostilities, the UAE reports it has intercepted over 500 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles, and over 2,100 drones.

