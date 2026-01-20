International Maritime Bureau Reports Increase in Piracy and Maritime Crime

The ICC International Maritime Bureau, an international reporting center for piracy and maritime crimes, analyzed reporting for 2025, highlighting an increase in global maritime incidents. It warns of an increase in piracy and armed robbery, and while much of it was low-level crimes, the group emphasized the need for timely reporting to counter the spike in crimes.

Overall, during 2025, the group received information on 137 incidents against ships, up from 116 in 2024 and 120 in 2023. The reports breakdown with 121 vessels boarded, four hijacked, and two fired upon, with a further 10 failed attempts.

Another concern is the rise in the number of incidents in which the perpetrators were armed. IMB reports there were 42 incidents in which the boarders were carrying guns compared with 26 in the prior year. The use of knives, however, declined slightly with 33 incidents in 2025 versus 39 in 2024.

While most reported incidents in 2025 were categorized as low-level, violence against crew continues, with 46 crew members taken hostage in 2025 compared to 126 in 2024 and 73 in 2023. Twenty-five crewmembers were reported kidnapped, compared to 12 in 2024 and 14 in 2023. A further 10 crewmembers were threatened, four were injured, and three were assaulted in 2025.

The report highlights that the greatest number of incidents are with vessels that are underway (88 of the reported boardings in 2025). A vessel that was steaming was three times more likely (27) to be boarded than a ship at anchor. Also, bulkers remain the most vulnerable type (50), with containerships and product tankers each at approximately 20 incidents.

Geographically, Southeast Asia is the area of greatest concern, accounting for 95 of the incidents reported last year. As has been reported throughout the year and by the regional operation ReCAAP, the Singapore Strait accounted for nearly all the incidents. A total of 75 vessels were boarded in 2025, and there were five additional attempts, according to the reports filed with IMB. There were 11 reports of incidents in Indonesia, the second-highest area in Southeast Asia.

More than half of the global incidents in 2025 happened in the Singapore Straits. They noted there was a disproportionate increase in the use of guys (27 in 2025 versus just eight in 2024). IMB also highlights that 14 crewmembers were taken hostage in the Singapore Straits, while eight were threatened, three were injured, and one was assaulted. However, most of the crime in the Singapore Strait region is low-level, with the perpetrators attempting to steal equipment or spare parts and fleeing when discovered.

Both IMB and ReCAAP also highlighted a significant decline in the number of incidents in the region around the Singapore Straits and Indonesia in the second half of 2025. They credit the apprehension of two gangs in July 2025 by the Indonesian Marine Police with helping to reduce the crime spree in the region.

It also notes the success of the continuing efforts in the Gulf of Guinea, primarily by local authorities. The number of incidents was stable at 21 in 2025, versus 18 in 2024 and 22 in 2023.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

While there was also a highly publicized re-emergency of incidents off Somalia, IMB highlights that the lack of a broader resurgence was due to the continuing deterrents of the naval presence in the region and vessels being on alert and hardening their defenses. Two of the incidents it notes were far from shore, showing that Somali pirate groups can still interfere with shipping. IMB highlights that 26 crewmembers were taken hostage off Somalia and Africa overall accounted for nearly all the hijackings, primarily off the West coast of the continent.

IMB also expressed concern about the late reporting of incidents. Quick reporting helps the authorities, and it also helps to protect other vessels in the area.