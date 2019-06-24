International Day of the Seafarer: #IAmOnBoard

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-24 17:26:56

The International Day of the Seafarer is celebrated each year on June 25, and this year, the IMO is calling on everyone in the maritime world to get on board with this year's theme of gender equality.

"To everyone in shipping – you are missing out on a huge talent pool if you don't recognize and empower women in the workplace. Join our Day of the Seafarer campaign and get on board with gender equality at sea," said IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim.

This year's Day of the Seafarer campaign, with its hashtag #IAmOnBoard, links with the IMO World Maritime Day theme, Empowering Women in the Maritime Community. The theme supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development goals, specifically SDG 5. #I Am On Board can be used by anyone engaging in the campaign, male or female, to show their solidarity for gender equality in seafaring.

Three Day of the Seafarer champions have pledged their support for the campaign:

Pilot Elizabeth Marami, the first female pilot in Kenya: https://www.instagram.com/lizmarami/

Captain Kate McCue, the first United States female to captain a cruise ship: https://www.instagram.com/captainkatemccue/

Captain Wendy Williams, the first Canadian female to captain a cruise ship: https://www.instagram.com/captainwendywilliams/

Williams will be captain of Virgin Voyages' new cruise ship - back in 2015 she was Staff Captain of Anthem of the Seas:

