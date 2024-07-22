Indonesian Ship With Gov't Telecom Cargo Goes Missing off Papua

An Indonesian landing craft carrying government cargo has disappeared without a trace off West Papua, somewhere between the districts of Mimika and Asmat on the island's southern coast.

The landing craft Cita XX departed Mimika on July 15, bound for Asmat with a cargo of 4G telecom equipment for government cell company Bakti Kominfo. The vessel and its 12 crewmembers were due to arrive on July 18, but failed to appear. On July 19, it was declared overdue and a search was launched.

On Monday, the Indonesian Navy deployed the transport Teluk Lada-521 to assist in the SAR effort, and multiple small boat teams were dispatched to comb the many river estuaries along the coastline near Agats. Indonesian SAR agency Basarnas has also requested assistance from merchant shipping.

The Cita XX's cargo of telecom gear was ultimately bound for the inland Yahukimo district, a mountainous region where Indonesia has been attempting to suppress a separatist insurgency for decades. Foreign access to the area is restricted due to security concerns; the same issues have slowed the telecom project.

In 2023, Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed command of the 4G project for Papua over to the Indonesian military "so that the construction can be started immediately and be assisted in terms of security."