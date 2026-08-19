Indonesia Makes 2.6 Ton Drug Bust on Tanzanian Ship with False ID

Indonesian authorities are reporting one of their largest ever drug busts, completed on Monday night, August 17, on a small general cargo ship coming from Malaysia and suspected of operating under a false ID. They took 10 people, all Myanmar nationals, who were aboard the ship into custody and seized the vessel for further inspection.

The authorities reported they were acting on intelligence and formed a joint operation with customs to intercept the vessel while it was in the waters off Bengkalis, Riau. The police took the 10 individuals into custody after an initial search of the vessel discovered what turned out to be liquid methamphetamine in barrels and the vessel’s water tank.

The search revealed the drugs were in eight 200-liter drums as well as in the vessel’s 1,000-liter water tank. The police recovered 2.6 tons of liquid meth. During the search of the vessel, sniffer dogs also hit on a 40-foot container aboard the vessel. A search revealed 1.5 million Chinese cigarettes in plain packages, which were illegal without the proper tax stamps.

The ship was operating under the name Ocean Porter, but has also identified as Rain Wind or Rain Maker. Records show the ship was sold in 2025 and is registered in Tanzania. The owner is listed on databases as being in Taiwan. Built in 2003, the cargo ship is 1,480 dwt.

Reports indicate that Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers. Associated Press says there are about 530 people, including 90 foreigners, on death row in Indonesia mostly for drug-related crimes. However, the last executions were carried out in 2016, and a moratorium remains in effect.

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Ten days ago, Indonesia reported another interception of a vessel registered in Tanzania, King Sun (650 dwt), working with the Thai authorities. The vessel was transporting 1.3 tons of ketamine. The police took eight people from the ship into custody, including seven from Myanmar and one from Taiwan.

Indonesia is a favored spot of the drug cartels, in part due to its large youth population and its diverse land areas. The police report their largest drug bust was two tonnes of crystal meth. It was seized last year from a fishing boat that was sailing to Batam Island.

