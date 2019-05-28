Indian Seafarers Offered Fifty Percent of Wages Owed

Source: Human Rights at Sea

By MarEx 2019-05-28 00:43:14

Some Indian seafarers, who remain abandoned at sea in the UAE, have allegedly been offered only 50 percent of the wages they are due.

The U.K.-based charity Human Rights at Sea says that most of the seafarers on two arrested vessels were in such a desperate situation that they accepted the offer without further negotiation.

The testimony from two remaining crew on the vessel MV Tamim Aldar is reproduced below in the seafarer’s own words:

Ramadan karim mubarak to everyone.

My vessel M.V. Tamim Aldar,

We 2 only remain onboard who complaint regarding abandonment my self vikash mishra seo and chief engineer arsu lobo indian nationality.

We do not bunker and provision and spare parts & drinking Water. vessels is extremely dangerous situation.Not under command ,main engine ,main generator is not operational vessel is fully loaded least to stbd side {3.5 degree} only emergency generator can be start for 20 minutes.

Port side free board is 2.5 meter but stbd side free board is 1 meter.

As I informed before if any how flooding will take place in engine room or ballast tank we will not be able to pump out.

And some unpleasant situation will occur .

Which could be dangerous for ship as well as for our life too.

Kindly help us and bound company to give us our remaining pending salary and signoff . We are mentality and physically sick & weaker {31 month running onboard}.

My Chief engineer is 49 year old he have health issues.

Please do all the needful to send us home as soon as possible.

We will be thankful to you. Please find the attachment of our life in tamim aldar our life is now in your hand.

Waiting for your kind reply.

Kind regards

M.v tamim aldar

Vikash Mishra

Human Rights at Sea has issued a statement saying the ongoing issue of abandoned Indian seafarers off the UAE, some for over 28 months, must now be brought to a swift end. The charity has consistently stated that such poor management behavior by maritime companies and owners towards their employees is entirely unacceptable in today’s society in a multi-billion dollar industry.

Since late 2018, when the organization first became aware of the terrible circumstances of the crews off the UAE coast, alongside other welfare organizations and national authorities, it has consistently advocated and campaigned for justice for these men and their families through case studies and personal testimonies.