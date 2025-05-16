Indian Coast Guard Rescues Crew Found Drifting in a Dinghy

Six seafarers are thanking the Indian Navy and the lucky chance that they were spotted by a passing vessel while they were adrift in a small dinghy. They were safely rescued and brought to an Indian port, reported to be in good health.

The LPG tanker Epic Susui (8,100 dwt) operated by BW Epic Kosan was sailing from Duqm, Oman to Chittagong, Bangladesh when it contacted the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday, May 14, reporting that it had spotted a small boat adrift approximately 60 nautical miles off Mangalore, India. The Coast Guard immediately dispatched its ship Vikram, which was out on standard patrol, to investigate and effect the rescue.

The cutter located the small boat with six individuals aboard and later determined they were the crew from a small cargo ship that had been lost hours earlier. The vessel MSV Salamath was transporting a cargo of cement and construction materials. It had departed the Mangalore Port on May 12 heading to Kadmat Island. Early on May 14, the crew told the Coast Guard the vessel had begun flooding, and it eventually sank. The crew members were able to make it into the small boat, but it appears no distress signal was issued.

Locating the small boat, the Coast Guard sent one of its power launches and it towed the small boat to the Vikran. The six individuals were taken aboard and given medical aid and brought to New Mangalore.

The Indian Coast Guard released the details saying it highlights the unwavering commitment to saving lives and securing the seas.