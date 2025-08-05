Houthis Reveal Tracking of Shipping Between Israel, Egypt and Turkey



The Houthis continue their demand that all shipping be stopped into and out of Israel as part of their so-called blockade of Israeli ports. In their latest move, the militants revealed they are tracking individual ship movements, and they called out major companies, including Maersk and MSC, revealing they are using AIS data to track the movement of ships between Egypt, Turkey, and Israel.

The group resumed its threats this summer against all shipping that had any involvement with Israel, regardless of the nationality of the shipping company. They warned that ships must stop their calls in Israel and that any company that does not would face attacks anywhere within the reach of the Houthis.

The attacks on the Magic Seas and the Eternity C, both bulkers sunk by the Houthis at the beginning of July, with the latter claiming multiple lives, were reported as retribution for the shipping companies sending vessels to Israel. Crewmembers from the Eternity C were paraded out in a video and said their vessel was going to the Port of Eilat to pick up fertilizer. At the end of July, the group expanded the threat against Cosmoshipping, which managed the Eternity C, posting a listing of the company’s other ships that sailed to Israel.

In their latest posting online and in their media outlets, the Houthis identify nine ships that they say have called in Israeli ports on August 2 and 3. All of them were coming from or going to ports in Egypt or Turkey.

The group writes, “The data highlights continued commercial activity between Turkey and the Israeli regime.” Later, it also says, “The data also revealed that Egypt is continuing to import goods from Israel.”

“This activity underscores ongoing trade relations with Israel, despite regional and international calls for economic disengagement,” the Houthis write.

They cite the containership MSC Oscar, which they said arrived at Ashdod, Israel, from Turkey’s Asia Port carrying 18,400 containers. They report the MSC Tuxpan was carrying 5,060 containers and sailed from Ashdod to Port Said, Egypt. The Maersk Narmada (referred to as a car carrier) is also listed as coming from Iskenderun, Turkey, to Haifa, and which continued to Mersin, Turkey, carrying 2,478 containers, the group says. It says two other containerships, Marla Tiger and YM Winner, also called in Israel.

Other vessels they are citing include the bulk carriers Aquis Perla, Neco K, and Pardus, as well as a cement carrier, Nova Coralia. They list a cargo ship, Halo, and the car carrier Lider Bulut, which they said traveled from Ashdod to Port Said.

Due to these increased threats, carriers, for the most part, have continued to avoid the Red Sea. Egypt’s hopes to begin restoring container vessel traffic at the Suez Canal appear to have been mostly dashed by the new threats, while in the Red Sea, EUNAVFOR Aspides continues to highlight that it is maintaining its defensive operation and providing protection for vessels transiting the Red Sea.

