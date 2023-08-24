Inchcape Shipping Services Appoints Harun Duzgoren Regional CEO Americas

Harun Duzgoren assumes the new role of Regional CEO for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) has appointed Harun Duzgoren as Regional Chief Executive Officer for the Americas, effective September 1, 2023. With 23 years of managerial experience in the global marine services industry, Harun brings a wealth of cross-functional expertise to his new role with ISS, a global leader in port agency and marine services.

Before joining ISS, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Subsea Global Solutions, a Miami-headquartered global underwater services firm backed by private equity. Harun played a key role in driving the company's commercial strategy and overseeing M&A activities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Harun Duzgoren as the Regional CEO for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services," said Philippe Maezelle, Chief Executive Officer at ISS. "His extensive experience, global perspective, and cross-functional leadership will further enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position in the Americas."

Throughout his career, Harun has undertaken strategic assignments in key global markets, including North America, the United Kingdom, Greece, Monaco, Turkey, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Singapore. His extensive expertise in the commercial and cruise shipping industry encompasses technical ship management, crewing, commercial and technical services, and offshore marine operations, aligning perfectly with the diverse range of services that ISS provides worldwide.

Harun spent 16 years at V.Group, where he held various senior international positions before he joined Subsea Global. He managed the V.Group's offices in Dubai, Istanbul, and Hamburg, and led the Business Development function for its largest region, comprising Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

He holds a nautical degree from the Istanbul Technical University Maritime Faculty, a MSc in Marine Management from Southampton Solent University in the UK, and an Executive MBA degree from Koc University in Istanbul.