IMO Postpones More Meetings

By The Maritime Executive 04-05-2020 08:31:44

The IMO has decided to postpone a number of meetings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

• the 7th session of the Sub-Committee on Human Element Training and Watchkeeping (HTW) scheduled to take place from June 1 to 5, 2020;

• the 70th session of the Technical Cooperation Committee (TC), scheduled to take place from June 15 to 18, 2020.

The postponements are in addition to those already announced previously:

• the 44th session of the Facilitation Committee (FAL), scheduled to take place from April 20 to 24;

• the 102nd session of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC), scheduled to take place from May 13 to 22;

• the second meeting of the IMO Expert Group on Data Harmonization (IMO EG EGDH)), scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 1;

• the port symposium "A Holistic approach to standards for port operational data in maritime supply chains", scheduled to take place on April 30;

• the 7th meeting of the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, scheduled to take place from March 23 to 27;

• the 33rd meeting of the E&T Group (IMSBC), scheduled to take place from March 23 to 27;

• the 75th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 3;

• the meeting of the Scientific Group of the London Convention and London Protocol scheduled to take place from March 9 to 13; and

• the 107th session of the Legal Committee, scheduled to take place from March 16 to 20.