IMB: Piracy Declined in 2024, But Seafarer Hostage-Taking is on the Rise

Piracy at sea is less common than it used to be, according to the ICC's International Maritime Bureau, but the risk to crewmembers remains high - particularly in hotspot regions like the Singapore Strait.

In 2024, piracy levels remained about the same as in 2023 and 2022, holding steady at about 116 incidents. Out of these run-ins, 94 attacks resulted in a boarding, six ships were hijacked and three were fired upon by pirates. 13 unsuccessful attempted attacks were reported.

Kidnapping remains lower than it was in the years of peak pirate activity off Somalia and Nigeria. 12 crewmembers were kidnapped last year (all in the Gulf of Guinea), a rate that was about the same as in 2023.

However, hostage situations are on the rise. In 2024, a total of 126 seafarers were held hostage, nearly three times the number reported in 2022. Another 12 crewmembers were threatened last year, and one was injured in an attack.

These cases reflect a resurgence of activity in the Singapore Straits, a hotspot with a centuries-long history of piracy. Last year, 43 attacks were reported, including 11 incidents in which a large merchant ship over 100,000 dwt was targeted - a departure from the normal target selection of low-freeboard tugs and freighters. 13 crewmembers were taken hostage in these incidents, and reports of knife and gun possession increased.

New areas of concern include the waters of the Indonesian archipelago and the anchorage areas off Chittagong and Mongla, Bangladesh, which saw increased pirate activity last year.

“While we welcome the reduction of reported incidents, the ongoing threats to crew safety remain a significant concern. Safeguarding routes and ensuring the security of seafarers, who are essential to maintaining global commerce, is vital," said ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO. "This requires a collaborative effort, with continued regional and international naval presence being crucial to this endeavor.”

The IMB called on shipowners to maintain vigilance and improve the timeliness of incident reporting, which helps other stakeholders to take action and prevent future attacks.