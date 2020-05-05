IACS Launches Recommendation On Cyber Resilience

file photo By The Maritime Executive 05-04-2020 06:20:50

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has published its Recommendation on Cyber Resilience (No. 166).

This single, standalone Recommendation consolidates IACS’ previous 12 Recommendations related to cyber resilience (Nos. 153 to 164) and applies to the use of computer-based systems which provide control, alarm, monitoring, safety or internal communication functions which are subject to the requirements of a classification society.

The new Recommendation is applicable to a vessel’s network systems using digital communication to interconnect systems within the ship and ship systems which can be accessed by equipment or networks off the ship. It provides information on matters such as: reference guidelines and standards, terms and definitions, goals for design and construction, functional requirements, technical requirements and verification testing.

Robert Ashdown, IACS Secretary General, said: “The network design forms the basis for a reliable and robust network. Issues such as compatibility of various devices, communication between devices, communication from various systems and sub systems, need due consideration during design phase. This Recommendation is an important step in addressing cyber resilience from the earliest stages of a vessel’s life.”

The Recommendation was formulated based on industry input gained via the Joint Industry Working Group on Cyber Systems. Part of the objective in consolidating the 12 Recommendations was to define responsibilities and harmonize and simplify the language used. Operational aspects that were included in the superseded recommendations have been identified and grouped under a separate annex.

IACS notes that it will continue to work with its industry partners and look for their feedback regarding its practical implementation and effectiveness. Based on the experience gained, IACS will assess the suitability of using it as the basis for a Unified Requirement on Cyber Resilience.

The Recommendation on Cyber Resilience can be downloaded from the IACS website at: http://iacs.org.uk/publications/recommendations/161-180/