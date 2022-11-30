Hybrid Tankers Ordered Prepared for Methanol and Wind

Terntank hybrid tankers will be methanol and wind ready (Terntank)

Swedish tanker operator Terntank reported that it has ordered a novel, new tanker design as it works toward its goal of fossil-free operations. The company which dates back more than 100 years and currently operates 10 chemical/product tankers placed an order for two new 15,000 dwt tankers along with an option for two more each with a hybrid power plant as well as methanol and wind assist readiness.

The vessels will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Yangzhou. They will be delivered with a power plant that uses MGO or Biofuel while being ready for Methanol. Designed by Kongsberg, they will be able to use wind propulsion assistance and be equipped for shore power. The first of the new vessels will be delivered in the spring of 2025.

“With these methanol and wind assistance-ready vessels, we are taking a big step forward in our journey as the forerunner in environmentally efficient and safe shipping,” said Tryggve Möller, Vice Chairman of Terntank. “With methanol’s low-carbon and potential in decarbonization, we are accelerating our pathway to net zero. The efficient design results in an EEDI between 16-40 percent below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.”

The new builds will also be capable of operating on new advanced fuels such as green methanol and e-methanol. Terntank highlights the low GWP global warming potential in a well-to-wake perspective for these alternative fuels, noting it will be up to 98 percent lower than conventional fuels.

The new vessels will be developed from the experience of the previous six AVIC SERIES vessels with additional innovative improvements to reduce the environmental impact the company said. In addition to the 40 percent of CO2 reductions, achieved on the previous vessels, Terntank projects that wind assistance will further reduce the emissions by eight percent.

In addition to the advancements in the design to improve the vessels’ environmental performance, the company also points to an optimal cargo design. The vessels will be built with 14 segregations and Terntank says are tailor-made to optimally be able to transport bio feedstocks to customers’ refineries and load the finished goods to customers' depots.

Earlier in 2022, the company took delivery of two new hybrid chemical tankers also built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard. The two 15,000 dwt chemical/product tankers were designed with a hybrid power plant combining a dual-fuel powered engine that uses LBG (liquefied biogas) or LNG (liquefied natural gas). They are also biofuel compatible.

